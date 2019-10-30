EA Expects to Ship 6 to 8 Million Copies of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order by March 2020 - News

Electronic Arts earlier announced a partnership with Steam to bring EA games and EA Access to Steam, starting with the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on November 15.

EA in its latest earnings call to investors announced it expects to ship between six and eight million copies of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2020.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 15.

