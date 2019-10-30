Sony: PS5 Games from First And Third-Party Studios 'Will Satisfy Game Fans' - News

Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki is confident that PlayStation fans will be satisfied with the lineup of games coming to the PlayStation 5 from both first-party and third-party developers.

"[PlayStation 5 titles] will satisfy game fans," said Totoki.

Meanwhile, Sony CFO Totoki said:



-to carefully determine potential of game streaming market via its PS Now service

-confident that PS5 will success

-Sony's own studios and 3rd parties lining up PS5 games that "will satisfy game fans" — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) October 30, 2019

Totoki is confident in the success of the PlayStation 5, which will launch in Holiday 2020.

