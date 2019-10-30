Quantcast
Sony: PS5 Games from First And Third-Party Studios 'Will Satisfy Game Fans'

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 483 Views

Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki is confident that PlayStation fans will be satisfied with the lineup of games coming to the PlayStation 5 from both first-party and third-party developers. 

"[PlayStation 5 titles] will satisfy game fans," said Totoki.

Totoki is confident in the success of the PlayStation 5, which will launch in Holiday 2020.

6 Comments

Trunkin
Trunkin (29 minutes ago)

I was confused at first, but I now see that he wasn't talking to a gaming audience. That would be a bizarre thing to say at a gaming event, but not so much at a shareholder meeting.

  • 0
hunter_alien
hunter_alien (4 hours ago)

I am ready to be satisfied Mr. Totoki!

  • 0
DonFerrari
DonFerrari (47 minutes ago)

That is expected (and even if it would be the opposite he wouldn't say).

  • -1
Zenos
Zenos (3 hours ago)

Well, duh. What else is he supposed to say?

  • -3
NathanSSSS
NathanSSSS (1 hour ago)

Well, what else is a Nintendo fanboy supposed to say

  • -1
Zenos
Zenos (2 minutes ago)

Oh, nice personal attacks. Care to prove what you said?

  • 0