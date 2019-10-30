PlayStation Now Tops 1 Million Subscribers - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced during its second quarter earnings call to investors the PlayStation Now subscription service has surpassed one million subscribers.

It was last reported earlier this year the service surpassed 700,000 subscribers. That would mean an increase of over 300,000 new subscribers in a matter of months.

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Network division’s Yasuhiro Osaki recently announced PlayStation Now will be available on the PlayStation 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

