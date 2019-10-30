Sony Looking to Acquire More Studios - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment over the summer announced it had acquired Insomniac Games. The developer is known for is work on the Ratchet & Clank series, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Sunset Overdrive.

Sony in its latest earnings call announced it is looking to acquire more studios ahead of the release of the PlayStation 5 in Holiday 2020.





The hardware manufacturer said it will "continue to pursue growth investment opportunities to enhance content IP."

