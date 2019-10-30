Yoshi’s Crafted World Dev Announces Monkey Barrels for Switch - News

Good-Feel, the studio behind Yoshi’s Crafted World, has announced top-down shooter, Monkey Barrels, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch via the eShop on November 7 in Japan. A release in the west has not been announced.





Thanks Famitsu.

