Sony Trademarks PS6, PS7, PS8, PS9, and PS10 in Japan - News

/ 408 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has filed trademarks for PS6, PS7, PS8, PS9, and PS10 in Japan.

This isn't the first time Sony has filed trademarks for future consoles to secure the names. Here is a list of early trandemarks and the release of the console:

PS (trademarked in 2000, released in 1994)

PS2 (trademarked in 1999, released in 2000)

PS3 (trademarked in 2005, released in 2006)

PS4 (trademarked in 2006, released in 2013)

PS5 (trademarked in 2006, released in 2020)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles