Sony Trademarks PS6, PS7, PS8, PS9, and PS10 in Japan - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 408 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has filed trademarks for PS6, PS7, PS8, PS9, and PS10 in Japan.
This isn't the first time Sony has filed trademarks for future consoles to secure the names. Here is a list of early trandemarks and the release of the console:
- PS (trademarked in 2000, released in 1994)
- PS2 (trademarked in 1999, released in 2000)
- PS3 (trademarked in 2005, released in 2006)
- PS4 (trademarked in 2006, released in 2013)
- PS5 (trademarked in 2006, released in 2020)
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
6 Comments
I feel its a smart move to name next consoles just by number. There's no confusion of it and its common in tech these days (ie. phones)
Releasing in 2020. Not surprising to hear this. I will be a senior citizen when the PS7 drops. I hope I'm still alive for PS10. :-D
I can imagine people playing upscaled PS1 games on the PS10 lol Gotta love that B/C philosophy.
So many imaginative console titles planned! ;-) In all seriousness, I actually do kind of like the simplicity with which Sony devises the titles of their systems: 2, 3, 4, 5, ...10 apparently. It reflects their comparative lack of superficiality, I think. Well anyway, this should reassure people that they're not planning on exiting the console biz any time soon.