Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Gets Gameplay Trailer - News

Draw Distance has released a gameplay trailer for the narrative adventure game, Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York.

Here is an overview of the game:

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York presents the conflict between two vampiric factions: the traditionalist Camarilla and the fiercely independent Anarchs among the iconic landmarks and night lights of The Big Apple. It’s a unique, atmospheric, single-player narrative experience, set in a rich, fully licensed, globally recognized universe of Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition.

Key Features:

Choose your character from one of several distinct Clans.

Every playable character offers unique powers (Disciplines), different ethical approaches to certain issues, and dialogue lines.

Character-oriented quests allow you to create your own coterie and shape your relations by reinforcing NPC loyalties.

Highly replayable – choices made in the game are reflected by the game’s changing fiction.

Various endings depending on your actions – which conclusion will you reach?

Suitable for both Vampire: The Masquerade veterans, and fans of mature narrative-driven games who are newcomers to the setting.

The game does justice to the mature themes of the World of Darkness, and takes advantage of the excellent atmosphere of the source material. It also creates new stories, which, thanks to the full creative license, will be incorporated as official lore of Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition.

Vampire: the Masquerade - Coteries of New York will launch for Windows PC on December 4 and for the Nintendo Switch in Q1 2020.

