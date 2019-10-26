New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Luigi’s Mansion 3, Atelier Ryza, Disgaea 4 Complete+ - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 393 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 30 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
October 28
- Door Kickers: Action Squad
- Xeno Crisis
October 29
- 140
- THOTH
- Polyroll
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
- Earthfall: Alien Horde
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
- Vampyr
- Duysk Diver
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King
- Resident Evil 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
- Disgaea 4 Complete+
- Spaceland
- Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders 2
- Monoke Slashdown
- Yuri
- Flan
- The Big Journey
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Ghost Parade
- Otokomizu
- Agony
November 1
- Perserverance
- The Mims Beginning
- Race with Ryan
- Spirt Roots
- Windmill Kings
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.