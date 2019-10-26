New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Luigi’s Mansion 3, Atelier Ryza, Disgaea 4 Complete+ - News

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 30 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

October 28

Door Kickers: Action Squad



Xeno Crisis

October 29

140

THOTH

Polyroll

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD

Earthfall: Alien Horde

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash

Vampyr

Duysk Diver

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King

Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 6

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout

Disgaea 4 Complete+

October 30

Spaceland October 31 Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders 2

Monoke Slashdown

Yuri

Flan

The Big Journey

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Ghost Parade

Otokomizu

Agony

November 1

Perserverance

The Mims Beginning

Race with Ryan

Spirt Roots

Windmill Kings

