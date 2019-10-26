New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 351 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR and PlayStation Vita in the US. 29 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
October 28
- Xeno Crisis, PS4 — Digital
October 29
- 39 Days to Mars, PS4 — Digital
- Afterparty, PS4 — Digital
- Annihilation, PS4 — Digital
- Antigraviator, PS4 — Digital
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Blind Spot, PS VR — Digital
- Close to the Sun, PS4 — Digital
- Delta Squad, PS4 — Digital
- Disgaea 4 Complete +, PS4 — Digital
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Dusk Diver, PS4 — Digital
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash, PS4 — Digital
- Lost Artifacts: Time Machine, PS4 — Digital
- Miles & Kilo, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- Spooky’s Jump Scare Mansion: HD Renovation, PS4, PS VR — Digital
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, PS4 — Digital
- Vektor Wars, PS4 — Digital
- Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten, PS4 — Digital
- Yakuza 4, PS4 — Digital
- CoolPaintr VR: Deluxe Edition, PS VR — Digital
- Castle Costume, PS4 — Digital
- Ghost Parade, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Citadel: Forged With Fire, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- The Forbidden Arts, PS4 — Digital
- Qubit’s Quest, PS4 — Digital
- Spirit of the North, PS4 — Digital
- Twincop, PS4 — Digital
- Voyage of the Dead, PS4 — Digital
