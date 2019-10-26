New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR and PlayStation Vita in the US. 29 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

October 28

Xeno Crisis, PS4 — Digital

October 29

39 Days to Mars, PS4 — Digital

PS4 — Digital Afterparty, PS4 — Digital

Annihilation, PS4 — Digital

Antigraviator, PS4 — Digital

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Blind Spot, PS VR — Digital

Close to the Sun, PS4 — Digital

Delta Squad, PS4 — Digital

Disgaea 4 Complete +, PS4 — Digital

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Dusk Diver, PS4 — Digital

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash, PS4 — Digital

Lost Artifacts: Time Machine, PS4 — Digital

Miles & Kilo, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

Spooky’s Jump Scare Mansion: HD Renovation, PS4, PS VR — Digital

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, PS4 — Digital

Vektor Wars, PS4 — Digital

Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten, PS4 — Digital

Yakuza 4, PS4 — Digital

October 30

CoolPaintr VR: Deluxe Edition, PS VR — Digital

October 31

Castle Costume, PS4 — Digital

Ghost Parade, PS4 — Digital, Retail November 1 Citadel: Forged With Fire, PS4 — Digital, Retail

The Forbidden Arts, PS4 — Digital

Qubit’s Quest, PS4 — Digital

Spirit of the North, PS4 — Digital

Twincop, PS4 — Digital

Voyage of the Dead, PS4 — Digital

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

