Sturmwind EX Launches November 8 for Switch and Xbox One - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

Developers B-Alive Entertainment Software and Duranik announced the shoot ’em up, Sturmwind EX, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on November 8. It is out now for Windows PC via Steam.





Here is an overview of the game:

Sturmwind EX is a shoot ’em up in the tradition of old arcade games. If it moves, shoot it!

You can play mission mode with all 16 levels with saving your progress with every finished level or arcade mode with six levels and no continues.

Key Features:

Two different game modes: mission mode and arcade mode.

16 levels.

Three difficulty levels.

Different weapons selectable.

Upgradeable weapons, drones, and different weapon / drone formations.

Additional superweapons such as superbeam and smartbombs.

More than 20 large boss-enemies.

Hundreds of different enemies.

Achievements, highscores, and level statistics.

Customizable user interface.

