Ubisoft Has 2 Unannounced AAA Games Coming Out Next Fiscal Year - News

Ubisoft earlier announced it has delayed the releases of Gods & Monsters, Watch Dogs: Legion and Rainbow Six Quarantine to fiscal year 2020-21, which runs from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

The publisher during a call to investors revealed there are plans to release five AAA games next fiscal year. With the delay of three AAA games to next fiscal year that would leave two unannounced AAA games.

Skull & Bones is not one of those games as Ubisoft said it won't release until the following fiscal year. A new Assassin’s Creed game seems likely as the last game in the series, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, released in 2018. The next game in the franchise is rumored to be set around Vikings.

