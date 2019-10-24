Former Xbox VP Mike Ybarra to Join Blizzard as Executive VP and GM - News

Former Xbox Vice President Mike Ybarra announced via Twitter he will be joining Blizzard Entertainment on November 4 as the Executive Vice President and General Manager.

"We will work with all our energy to serve gamers with incredible content and experiences," said Ybarra. "I can't wait to be part of this team."

I'm very happy to announce I'm joining @Blizzard_Ent as Exec. Vice President and GM starting 11/4 (will be at #blizzcon!). We will work with all our energy to serve gamers with incredible content and experiences. I can't wait to be part of this team. #lucky #humble #gamers #serve pic.twitter.com/kZ8dRuF3pe — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) October 24, 2019

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer via Twitter congratulated Ybarra and said he will be a good job at Blizzard.

Congrats Mike, really happy for you and I know you'll do great work at @Blizzard_Ent. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) October 24, 2019

Mike Ybarra left Microsoft in October 2019 to find his next adventure.

"After 20 years at Microsoft, it’s time for my next adventure," he said at the time. "It’s been a great ride at Xbox and the future is bright. Thanks to everyone at TeamXbox, I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished and I wish you the best."

"Most importantly I want to thank all of you fellow gamers, and our great fans, for all the support," he added in a second Tweet. "Keep gaming and I hope to see you online soon!"

