SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Special Editions Announced - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp Studios have announced the Shiny and F.U.N. special editions for SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated.

Read the information the special editions below:

Shiny Edition ($149.99 / €149.99 / £139.99)

A copy of the game

An eight-inch / 20-centimeter SpongeBob figurine with Golden Spatula and flexible tongue

Wall stickers

Six lithographs

SpongeBob SquarePants tennis socks

Pre-order here:

F.U.N. Edition ($299.99 / €299.99 / £259.99)

A copy of the game

An eight-inch / 20-centimeter SpongeBob figurine with Golden Spatula and flexible tongue

A seven-inch / 18-centimeter figurine of Patrick

An eight-inch / 20-centimeter figurine of Sandy

Wall stickers

A set of tiki keyrings

Six lithographs

SpongeBob SquarePants tennis socks

Pre-order here:

