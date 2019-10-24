SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Special Editions Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 300 Views
Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp Studios have announced the Shiny and F.U.N. special editions for SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated.
Read the information the special editions below:
Shiny Edition ($149.99 / €149.99 / £139.99)
- A copy of the game
- An eight-inch / 20-centimeter SpongeBob figurine with Golden Spatula and flexible tongue
- Wall stickers
- Six lithographs
- SpongeBob SquarePants tennis socks
Pre-order here:
F.U.N. Edition ($299.99 / €299.99 / £259.99)
- A copy of the game
- An eight-inch / 20-centimeter SpongeBob figurine with Golden Spatula and flexible tongue
- A seven-inch / 18-centimeter figurine of Patrick
- An eight-inch / 20-centimeter figurine of Sandy
- Wall stickers
- A set of tiki keyrings
- Six lithographs
- SpongeBob SquarePants tennis socks
Pre-order here:
