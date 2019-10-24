SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays Launches for PC on November 27 in the West - News

/ 268 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays will launch for Windows PC in North America and Europe on November 27, the same day as in Japan and Asia. It will be available in a $59.99 standard edition and $84.99 deluxe edition.

View the latest trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Beyond creation, four eras come together as one!

Discover the latest entry in this iconic Tactical RPG series.

Form your own team of SD Gundams and deploy for battle -- with units from from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, SEED, 00, and Iron-Blooded Orphans!



Intense battle scenes rendered with high-def 3D models and dynamic animations with character cut-ins.

Featuring game design unique to the series with Development, Design, and Capture, as well as+ various other strategic elements. Form your own team and deploy for battle!



[Included Series]

☆Mobile Suit Gundam Wing

☆Mobile Suit Gundam: The Last Outpost (G-Unit)

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Battlefield of Pacifists

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz - Glory of the Losers

☆Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz

☆Mobile Suit Gundam SEED

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED MSV

☆Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Astray

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Astray R

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Astray B

☆Mobile Suit Gundam SEED X Astray

☆Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny MSV

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny Astray

☆Mobile Suit Gundam SEED C.E. 73: Stargazer

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED C.E. 73 ⊿Astray

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Frame Astrays

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED VS Astray

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny Astray R

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny Astray B

☆Mobile Suit Gundam 00

Mobile Suit Gundam 00P

☆Mobile Suit Gundam 00F

Mobile Suit Gundam 00I

Mobile Suit Gundam 00V

Mobile Suit Gundam 00V: Battlefield Record

☆Mobile Suit Gundam 00 The Movie -Awakening of the Trailblazer-

Mobile Suit Gundam 00I 2314

☆Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

☆Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans - Steel Moon

SD Gundam GX

G Generation Series

*☆ indicates scenario recordings.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles