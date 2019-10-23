Report: Borderlands 3 Has Sold 3.3 Million Units Digitally Since Launch - News

posted 7 hours ago

Publisher 2K Games and developer Gearbox Software's Borderlands 3 has sold 3.3 million units digitally across all platforms since the game launched on September 13, according to estimates from research firm SuperData.

The average selling price for the game is at an "above-average $69 due to Deluxe Edition sales."





Borderlands 3 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Epic Games Store on September 13.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

