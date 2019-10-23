Ring Fit Adventure Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) has debuted in first on the Japanese charts with sales of 68,497 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 20.

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 66,193 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 54,067 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 7,362 units, the 3DS sold 1,110 units. The Xbox One sold 142 units and the PlayStation Vita sold 27 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 68,497 (New) [NSW] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous, 10/17/19) – 66,193 (New) [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Limited Edition Included) (Square Enix, 09/27/19) – 15,744 (401,907) [NSW] Disney Tsum Tsum Festival (Bandai Namco, 10/10/19) – 11,824 (42,174) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,020 (970,816) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,305 (2,496,564) [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 7,964 (669,445) [PS4] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition (Capcom, 09/06/19) – 7,468 (378,736) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7,312 (3,302,948) [NSW] The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (Spike Chunsoft, 10/17/19) – 7,218 (New)

