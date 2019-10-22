Hideo Kojima: Death Stranding Launch Trailer is Done - News

posted 3 hours ago

Hideo Kojima announced via Twitter the launch for Death Stranding has been completed ahead of the games release next month. He posted two pictures alongside the tweet that features on off-screen still from the trailer.

Death Stranding will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 8.

