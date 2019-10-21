The Witcher 3 Sales in the UK Increase 999% on Release of Switch Version - Sales

FIFA 20 has remained in first on the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending October 19. Ring Fit Adventure debuted in fifth place.

The Witcher 3 re-entered the charts in fourth place as sales increased a massive 999 percent week-on-week on the release of the Nintendo Switch version of the game. Unsurprisingly, 96 percent of the sales were from the Nintendo Switch version.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

FIFA 20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ghost Recon Breakpoint The Witcher 3 Ring Fit Adventure Minecraft (Switch Edition) Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Grand Theft Auto 5 Borderlands 3

