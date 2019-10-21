THQ Nordic Opens Japan Subsidiary - News

THQ Nordic has announced it has established THQ Nordic Japan. The Japan subsidiary will the sales, marketing and public relations of THQ Nordic and HandyGames titles in Japan.

“In our opinion, the only real way to truly embrace (pun intended) the Japanese market is to run it with a team of Japanese professionals, which was our approach for the new Japanese subsidiary,” said THQ Nordic managing director Klemens Kreuzer in a press release. “A warm, heartfelt welcome to the entire team based in Tokyo, Japan. Good things come to those who wait and we took our time to realize it with the best setup possible.”

THQ Nordic Japan managing director Yuji Kato added, “At this point, I would like to quote Persona 3: ‘Two in Harmony Surpasses One in Perfection.’ Our team is prepared, honored and absolutely ready to kickstart THQ Nordic’s operations on the Japanese market. We are honored that we were given this opportunity and can not wait to bring THQ Nordic content to our Japanese audience.”





THQ Nordic Japan consists of people who have "delivered more than 200 titles in 15 years to the Japanese market." These people include the following:

Yuji Kato – Managing Director Nearly 20 years of game industry experience Former programmer

– Managing Director Junko Kato – Manager Former editor Former programmer, mainly QA and project management

– Manager Hiroshi Ogawa – Project Management Former programmer Networking and exhibitions management

– Project Management

