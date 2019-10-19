Surviving the Aftermath Out Now in Early Access for Xbox One and Epic Games Store - News

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Iceflake Studios announced Surviving the Aftermath is now available in Early Access for the Xbox One via Xbox Game Preview and Windows PC via Epic Games Store for $19.99 / £15.49 / €19.99.

The full release is planned for late 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

"Throughout Surviving Mars’ development we learned the importance of listening to our community and their feedback helped elevate that game to new heights," said Nikhat Ali, lead producer on Surviving the Aftermath at Paradox Interactive.

"With Surviving the Aftermath we want to get our players involved as early as possible so we can make sure we’re making the game they want to play. We have an ambitious content schedule ahead of us that includes monthly updates where we will incorporate feedback from our players and we’re confident the team at Iceflake is the right team for the job."

Iceflake Studios CEO and lead designer Lasse Liljedahl added, "Surviving the Aftermath is the game we’ve always wanted to make. “When we pitched our plan to Paradox, they recognized our passion and commitment to making this game the best survival colony builder it can be. We’re beyond thrilled to finally share our dream project with the world and to have the support of one of the industry’s leading publishers."

Here is an overview of the game:

In Surviving the Aftermath, players will build and manage a colony of survivors in the shadow of a world-ending event. Resources are scarce following the apocalypse, and survival requires mastery of complex systems to optimize production and colony management to ensure nothing is wasted. Players will construct buildings, manage colonists, adapt to natural disasters and more in an effort to restore civilization.

Surviving the Aftermath is more than a colony builder and enables players to go beyond the shelter to explore a dangerous world filled with unique biomes, hazards, bandits, and more. Recruit and send out teams of Specialists to gather resources and intelligence about the world around the colony. Players can see what their teams have discovered by utilizing a vast overworld map that adds layers of strategic gameplay not typically included in a colony builder.

Key Features:

No Place Like Home: Build and manage a colony of survivors after a world-ending event. Construct more than 50 unique buildings to handle everything from resource collection and farming to exploration and security. Don’t forget to construct the Gate to venture into the savage world beyond your colony.

Build and manage a colony of survivors after a world-ending event. Construct more than 50 unique buildings to handle everything from resource collection and farming to exploration and security. Don’t forget to construct the Gate to venture into the savage world beyond your colony. Surviving Earth: Explore a vast procedurally generated world featuring six different biomes filled with exploitable resources, bandits, and more. Each environment has different conditions that will affect your colony’s survival. Stay vigilant: Natural disasters will put your survivors to the test.

Explore a vast procedurally generated world featuring six different biomes filled with exploitable resources, bandits, and more. Each environment has different conditions that will affect your colony’s survival. Stay vigilant: Natural disasters will put your survivors to the test. Survival is my Specialty: Recruit over 46 unique Specialists, each with their own skills and motivations, to manage your colony’s resources and production. Send them beyond the Gate on scientific missions, scavenger runs, and to fight bandits.

Recruit over 46 unique Specialists, each with their own skills and motivations, to manage your colony’s resources and production. Send them beyond the Gate on scientific missions, scavenger runs, and to fight bandits. Expect the Unexpected: Life in the aftermath requires you to make moral choices. You may not be able to control everything in your colony, but how you respond to situations and emergent events will shape the character of your new civilization.

Life in the aftermath requires you to make moral choices. You may not be able to control everything in your colony, but how you respond to situations and emergent events will shape the character of your new civilization. Mods: Surviving the Aftermath players can bring their own visions to life using Paradox Mods.

