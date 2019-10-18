Yakuza: Like a Dragon Info Details Bonds - News

SEGA has released new information on Yakuza: Like a Dragon that details the Bonds system in the game.





Read the information below:

Bonds

“Bonds” are a new element that reveal the relationship between protagonist Ichiban Kasuga and his friends. By fighting alongside, eating with, and enjoying Play Spots with your friends, your bonds will deepen.

By deepening your bonds, your friends’ abilities will greatly increase, allowing them to change jobs, learn new skills, initiate follow-ups on Kasuga’s attacks, and so on. All of this will benefit you in battle.

—From the bond status screen, you can check your bonds with each character.

How to Deepen Your Bonds

Spend Time Together at Play Spots

Some of the game’s Play Spots allow you to bring a friend along to deepen your bonds. For example, you can watch a movie with a friend at the new “Traditional Movie Theater” Play Spot, and if you choose their preferred movie, you can deepen your bonds in a sitting.

Eat Together

When eating out at a restaurant in Yokohama, you can trigger a special meal conversation event with your friend called “Table Talk” by choosing the right order from the menu. Through Table Talk, you can further deepen your bonds.

Bond Dramas: Side Stories that Occur by Deepening Bonds

As you deepen your bonds with each of your friends, side stories called “Bond Dramas” that reveal each person’s true nature will unfold one by one. By deepening your bonds, your friends will place their trust in you and open up to Kasuga in a variety of ways, including by revealing their secret pasts, worries, and troubles. By hearing out their stories and resolving their worries, your can develop their abilities in a major way.

Bond Skills: Strong Cooperative Skills Learned by Deepening Your Bonds

By clearing Bond Dramas and deepening your bonds with friends, you can learn powerful cooperative attack skills called “Bond Skills.” A Bond Skill’s contents and effects differ for each character, but each one is a feat of its own and boasts the highest-class power in the game. Through the proper use of Bond Skills, you can crush the formidable foes and powerful bosses that stand in your way.

—In this Bond Skill, Adachi binds the enemy’s arms, then Kasuga follows up with a strong bat attack. It is a powerful, unavoidable blow.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon will launch in Japan on January 16, 2020 and in North America and Europe in 2020.

Thanks Gematsu.

