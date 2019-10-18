Quantcast
SEGA Reveals 91 Songs in Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 214 Views

SEGA has announced 91 of the 101 songs that will be in Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix as well as a new trailer for the game.

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on February 13, 2020, and in North America and Europe in 2020.

View the trailer below:

Read the song list below:

  1. “Ai Kotoba” by DECO*27
  2. “Akatsuki Arrival” by Last Note.
  3. “ACUTE” by Kurousa-P
  4. “Ageage Again” by Mitchie M
  5. “Amatsukitsune” by Marasy
  6. “Arifureta Sekai Seifuku” by Pinocchio-P
  7. “Unhappy Refrain” by wowaka
  8. “1925” by Yuto Tomita (Tomi / T-Pocket)
  9. “erase or zero” by Crystal-P
  10. “Interviewer” by Kuwagata-P
  11. “Weekender Girl” by Hachioji-P
  12. “Ura-omote Lovers” by wowaka
  13. “LOL -lots of laugh-” by KeN
  14. “Electric Angel” by Yasuo
  15. “Envy Cat Walk” by Tohma
  16. “ODDS&ENDS” by ryo
  17. “on the rocks” by OSTER project
  18. “Gaikotsu Gakudan to Lilia” by Tohma
  19. “Karakuri Pierrot” by 40mP
  20. “Colorful × Melody” by doriko
  21. “Cantarella” by Kurousa-P
  22. “Kimi no Taion” by Kuwagata-P
  23. “Cat Food” by doriko
  24. “Glory 3usi9” by Nanou
  25. “Ghost Rule” by DECO*27
  26. “Kochira, Koufuku Anshin Iinkai desu.” by Utata-P
  27. “Saihate” by Kobayashi Onyx
  28. “soundless voice” by Hitoshizuku-P
  29. “Sakura no Ame” by halyosy
  30. “Sadistic.Music∞Factory” by cosMo@Bousou-P
  31. “39” by sasakure.UK
  32. “Cendrillon” by Dios / Signal-P
  33. “shake it!” by emon (Tes.)
  34. “Gemini” by Dixie Flatline
  35. “Just Be Friends” by Dixie Flatline
  36. “Shiroi Yuki no Princess wa” by Noboru↑
  37. “Shinkai Shoujo” by Yuuyu
  38. “Sweet Magic” by Junky
  39. “Sweet Devil” by Hachioji-P
  40. “Suki Kirai” by Gom
  41. “Suna no Wakusei feat. Hatsune Miku” by Hachi
  42. “Snowman” by halyosy
  43. “SPiCa -39’s Giving Day Edition-” by Toku
  44. “Senbonzakura -F edition-” by Kurousa-P
  45. “DYE” by AVTechNO!
  46. “Time Machine” by 40mp
  47. “Tsugai Kogarashi” by hinayukki@sigotosite-P
  48. “DECORATOR” by kz
  49. “Tell Your World” by kz
  50. “Terekakushi Shishunki” by HoneyWorks
  51. “Tengaku” by Yuuyu
  52. “Tokyo Teddy Bear” by Neru
  53. “Tricolor Airline” by Atsuzou-kun
  54. “Torinoko City” by 40mP
  55. “Narisumashi Genga” by KulfiQ
  56. “Nijigen Dream Fever” by Polyphonic Branch
  57. “Netoge Haijin Sprechchor” by Satsuki ga Tenkomori
  58. “Nostalogic(MEIKO-SAN mix)” by yuukiss
  59. “Hajimete no Oto” by malo
  60. “Hajimemashite Chikyuujin-san” by Pinocchio-P
  61. “Hatsune Miku no Gekishou” by Storyteller
  62. “Hatsune Miku no Shoushitsu” by cosMo@Bousou-P
  63. “Palette” by Yuyoyuppe / meola
  64. “Hello, Planet. (I.M.PLSE-EDIT)” by sasakure.UK
  65. “Hello, Worker” by KEI
  66. “Hand in Hand” by kz
  67. “Piano × Forte × Scandal” by OSTER project
  68. “Hibikase” by Giga
  69. “Himitsu Keisatsu” by Buriru
  70. “Fire◎Flower” by halyosy
  71. “Black Gold” by otetsu
  72. “Blackjack” by Yucha-P
  73. “Black★Rock Shooter” by ryo
  74. “FREELY TOMORROW” by Michie M
  75. “from Y to Y” by JimmyThumb-P
  76. “PoPiPo” by Lamaze-P
  77. “magnet” by minato
  78. “Miku Miku ni Shite Ageru♪ [Shite Yan Yo]” by ika_mo
  79. “Miracle Paint” by OSTER project
  80. “Meteor” by John
  81. “Melancholic” by Junky
  82. “Melt” by ryo
  83. “Monochro ∞ Blue Sky” by Noboru↑
  84. “Yubikiri” by Scop
  85. “Rimokon” by Jesus-P (Wonderful☆Opportunity)
  86. “Luka Luka★Night Fever” by samfree
  87. “Rolling Girl” by wowaka
  88. “1/6 -out of the gravity-” by Vocaloid-P (noa)
  89. “Romeo to Cinderella” by doriko
  90. “World’s End Dance Hall -Live Dance Edition-” by wowaka
  91. “World is Mine” by ryo
Thanks Gematsu.

