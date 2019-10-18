SEGA Reveals 91 Songs in Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix - News

SEGA has announced 91 of the 101 songs that will be in Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix as well as a new trailer for the game.

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on February 13, 2020, and in North America and Europe in 2020.

View the trailer below:

Read the song list below:

“Ai Kotoba” by DECO*27 “Akatsuki Arrival” by Last Note. “ACUTE” by Kurousa-P “Ageage Again” by Mitchie M “Amatsukitsune” by Marasy “Arifureta Sekai Seifuku” by Pinocchio-P “Unhappy Refrain” by wowaka “1925” by Yuto Tomita (Tomi / T-Pocket) “erase or zero” by Crystal-P “Interviewer” by Kuwagata-P “Weekender Girl” by Hachioji-P “Ura-omote Lovers” by wowaka “LOL -lots of laugh-” by KeN “Electric Angel” by Yasuo “Envy Cat Walk” by Tohma “ODDS&ENDS” by ryo “on the rocks” by OSTER project “Gaikotsu Gakudan to Lilia” by Tohma “Karakuri Pierrot” by 40mP “Colorful × Melody” by doriko “Cantarella” by Kurousa-P “Kimi no Taion” by Kuwagata-P “Cat Food” by doriko “Glory 3usi9” by Nanou “Ghost Rule” by DECO*27 “Kochira, Koufuku Anshin Iinkai desu.” by Utata-P “Saihate” by Kobayashi Onyx “soundless voice” by Hitoshizuku-P “Sakura no Ame” by halyosy “Sadistic.Music∞Factory” by cosMo@Bousou-P “39” by sasakure.UK “Cendrillon” by Dios / Signal-P “shake it!” by emon (Tes.) “Gemini” by Dixie Flatline “Just Be Friends” by Dixie Flatline “Shiroi Yuki no Princess wa” by Noboru↑ “Shinkai Shoujo” by Yuuyu “Sweet Magic” by Junky “Sweet Devil” by Hachioji-P “Suki Kirai” by Gom “Suna no Wakusei feat. Hatsune Miku” by Hachi “Snowman” by halyosy “SPiCa -39’s Giving Day Edition-” by Toku “Senbonzakura -F edition-” by Kurousa-P “DYE” by AVTechNO! “Time Machine” by 40mp “Tsugai Kogarashi” by hinayukki@sigotosite-P “DECORATOR” by kz “Tell Your World” by kz “Terekakushi Shishunki” by HoneyWorks “Tengaku” by Yuuyu “Tokyo Teddy Bear” by Neru “Tricolor Airline” by Atsuzou-kun “Torinoko City” by 40mP “Narisumashi Genga” by KulfiQ “Nijigen Dream Fever” by Polyphonic Branch “Netoge Haijin Sprechchor” by Satsuki ga Tenkomori “Nostalogic(MEIKO-SAN mix)” by yuukiss “Hajimete no Oto” by malo “Hajimemashite Chikyuujin-san” by Pinocchio-P “Hatsune Miku no Gekishou” by Storyteller “Hatsune Miku no Shoushitsu” by cosMo@Bousou-P “Palette” by Yuyoyuppe / meola “Hello, Planet. (I.M.PLSE-EDIT)” by sasakure.UK “Hello, Worker” by KEI “Hand in Hand” by kz “Piano × Forte × Scandal” by OSTER project “Hibikase” by Giga “Himitsu Keisatsu” by Buriru “Fire◎Flower” by halyosy “Black Gold” by otetsu “Blackjack” by Yucha-P “Black★Rock Shooter” by ryo “FREELY TOMORROW” by Michie M “from Y to Y” by JimmyThumb-P “PoPiPo” by Lamaze-P “magnet” by minato “Miku Miku ni Shite Ageru♪ [Shite Yan Yo]” by ika_mo “Miracle Paint” by OSTER project “Meteor” by John “Melancholic” by Junky “Melt” by ryo “Monochro ∞ Blue Sky” by Noboru↑ “Yubikiri” by Scop “Rimokon” by Jesus-P (Wonderful☆Opportunity) “Luka Luka★Night Fever” by samfree “Rolling Girl” by wowaka “1/6 -out of the gravity-” by Vocaloid-P (noa) “Romeo to Cinderella” by doriko “World’s End Dance Hall -Live Dance Edition-” by wowaka “World is Mine” by ryo

