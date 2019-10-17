Manifold Garden Launches for PC and Apple Arcade on October 18, Later for PS4 - News

Developer William Chyr Studio announced the exploration puzzle game Manifold Garden will launch for Windows PC via the Epic Games Store and Apple Arcade on October 18. It will launch in 2020 for Steam. A PlayStation 4 version is also in development, but has no release window.

Here is an overview of the game:

Manifold Garden is a game that reimagines physics and space. Witness infinity in first-person, and master its rules to solve physics-defying puzzles. Cultivate a garden to open new paths forward, where an eternal expanse awaits.

Key Features:

An expansive and visually striking world filled with mind-bending puzzles.

Manipulate gravity to gain new perspectives and walk on any visible surface.

Experience space in new ways as you explore infinitely repeating Escher-esque architecture.

