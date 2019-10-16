Streaming Service PlayStation Now Will Be Available on the PS5 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Network division’s Yasuhiro Osaki in an interview with Famitsu revealed Sony's streaming service, the PlayStation Now, will be available on the PlayStation 5.

Osaki added there will be more popular games added to PlayStation Now on a monthly basis, however, the number of time-limited games will also go up.





Sony currently has no plans to bring the streaming service to smartphones. The service has over 700 games available to stream across the PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.

Thanks DualShockers.

