First Look at Riot Games Upcoming Fighting Game Project L

Riot Games has showcased the first bit of gameplay footage of its upcoming fighting game, Project L, that is in development by Radiant Entertainment.

"About a month ago at EVO we were able to share news about Project L with fighting game fans around the world live and in person," said Radiant Entertainment president and CEO Tom Cannon. "“That was a crazy, surreal experience, because we’ve been working on this for a little while, and we’ve always had to be so secretive. What I think League of Legends players expect from this game is different, but in some ways harmonious from what I think fighting game players expect from this game.

"Everyone wants a great game, but what we’ve been seeing is that people are really excited to see Runterran champions in a new light, even from a new camera angle. Making fighting games is really really tough. These are intricate games to make, and while we’re a good ways towards making something that we think is really cool, we still have a long way to go. We’re going to go dark for a while after this, so please don’t expect anything soon, but know that we’re here working hard for you."

