The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics Gets Heroes Trailer - News

/ 191 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher En Masse Entertainment and developer BonusXP have released a new trailer for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics that introduces the heroes of the resistance.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the characters featured in the trailer:

Rian of the Stonewood Clan – His ambition led him to unintentionally uncover the Skeksis’ dark secret and launch his journey to unite the seven Gelfling clans.

– His ambition led him to unintentionally uncover the Skeksis’ dark secret and launch his journey to unite the seven Gelfling clans. Brea of the Vapra Clan – The fiercely independent daughter to the All-Maudra Mayrin with a love for knowledge and determination to do what is right that sets her on a path to discover long-lost secrets of Thra.

– The fiercely independent daughter to the All-Maudra Mayrin with a love for knowledge and determination to do what is right that sets her on a path to discover long-lost secrets of Thra. Hup the Podling – A fiercely loyal friend with aspirations of being the first Podling paladin armed with deadly spoons.

Here is an overview of the game:

The expanded world of Thra in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics contains diverse territories, each offering the ability to learn more about the Gelfling clans and their histories. In turn-based combat, players lead the Gelfling resistance by using guile, planning, and cunning. Units can be customized for specific fights with gear, upgradeable abilities, and an expansive job system. Dynamic events on the battlefield, which can create opportunities or put the Gelflings at a disadvantage, may necessitate rapid changes in strategy to keep players on their toes. Thus, battles are highly replayable, and after completing the game players can also challenge a New Game+ mode with more difficult versions of the battles.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in late 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles