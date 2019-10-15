Bendy and the Ink Machine Developer Kindly Beast Lays Off Majority of Staff - News

Bendy and the Ink Machine developer Kindly Beast has laid off the majority of its staff ahead of the release of its next game.

The company had around 60 employees and now nearly 50 of them have been laid off. Those affected by the layoffs were not given prior notification.

"We are deeply saddened that Kindly Beast is in the unfortunate position of having to scale down our talented team," said Kindly Beast CEO Mike Mood. "Our hearts go out to those who’ve been affected and we’ve provided our former staff members with career transition assistance at this difficult time.





"Also, our friends at Snowed In Studios are having an open house this coming Tuesday, October 15th, which can assist in recruiting the available talent. All current projects will continue as planned to best serve our audience and fans."

The sequel to Bendy and the Ink Machine, Bendy and the Dark Revival, is still expected to release this fall for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

