Fortnite Chapter 2 is Here, It Adds a New Map, New XP System, Swimming and Fishing

The battle royale game, Fortnite, has had its biggest update with the release of Chapter 2.

Chapter 2 adds a new island that features 13 all-new locations to explore. There is also a new XP system used to level up. Players can now swim, fish in the game that can uncover sunket items, and use boats.

View the launch trailer of Chapter 2 below:

View the Chapter 2 Season 1 Battle Pass gameplay trailer below:

Fortnite is available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

