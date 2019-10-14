Henry Cavill Was A Fan of The Witcher Series Before He Was Cast as Geralt - News

Actor Henry Cavill, best known for playing Superman in the latest DC films, is playing Geralt of Rivia in the upcoming The Witcher Netflix series.

In an interview that was translated on Reddit Cavill revealed he was a fan of the franchise before he was cast. He first played the games, followed by the books.

"I discovered the games, then I discovered the books, and the universe of The Witcher instantly meant something to me," said Cavill. "I often thought about playing Geralt. When the opportunity appeared, I didn't let the chance pass me. I asked my agent to make me meet Lauren as soon as possible.

"I didn't even have the need to prepare myself for the role. Because I breathe, I live this universe every day. I already got numerous opportunities to think about this character while I was playing the games. My preparation was already made before the casting started!"

The show is rumored to release on Netflix on December 17.

