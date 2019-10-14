The Last of Us Has Sold Over 20 Million Units - Sales

Video games industry senior analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad revealed via Twitter the original The Last of Us has sold over 20 million units worldwide across the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.

Ahmad revealed the Uncharted has seen significant growth with Uncharted 2 selling over six million units on the PlayStation 3, while Uncharted 4 has sold over 16 million units on the PlayStation 4.





Uncharted 2 sold over 6m copies on PS3, prior to the release of the Uncharted Collection on PS4.



Naughty Dog's reputation has grown significantly since then and today Uncharted 4 has sold over 16m copies on PS4 and The Last of Us has sold over 20m copies on PS3/PS4. https://t.co/w1OJVe1Af0 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 13, 2019

The next game in the franchise, The Last of Us Part II, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 21, 2020.

