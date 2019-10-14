Ruffian Games Working on Multiplayer Action Games for Rockstar for Current and 'Future Platforms' - News

Developer Ruffian Games is currently hiring as it is working with Rockstar games to develop new games for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and "future platforms."

The studio is looking to hire senior, UI, systems, graphics, gameplay scripting and people with experience in multiplayer action game.

Ruffian Games recently completed work on Halo: Reach with 343 Industres. The studio is now "working closely with Rockstar on upcoming titles." It is not known what these games are. Rockstar is releasing its mega-hit, Red Dead Redemption 2, on Windows PC on November 5.

You can apply for jobs at Ruffian Games here.

