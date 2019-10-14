Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Will Not Have A Supply Drop or Loot Box System - News

Infinity Ward art director Joel Emslie has revealed via a Reddit post Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will not feature a "supply drop or loot box system."

"There continues to be misinformed and incorrect info being pushed about Modern Warfare," reads the Reddit post. "

What I can say right now is that we are definitely NOT working on any kind of supply drop or loot box system. Also, functional stuff is unlocked through GAMEPLAY. Stay tuned, we're planning to release info this week."





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 25.

