Persona 5 Royal Requires 30 GB of Storage Space on the PS4 - News

Persona 5 Royal will be releasing for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on Halloween and the back of the sample box art in the land of the rising sun reveals the game will require 30 GB of storage space. That is about 10 GB more than the original Persona 5.

Persona 5 Royal will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on October 31 and in North America and Europe in 2020.

