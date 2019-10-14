Quantcast
The Coalition Cracks Down on Gears 5 'Rampant Quitters' With Suspensions

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 189 Views

Developer The Coalition announced via Twitter it has begun cracking down on Gears 5 rampant quitters.

Quitters can be suspended from a month to as long as a year for prior behavior. Impacted users were un-suspended, but were one quit away from being suspended.

Gears 5 is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


