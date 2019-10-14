The Coalition Cracks Down on Gears 5 'Rampant Quitters' With Suspensions - News

Developer The Coalition announced via Twitter it has begun cracking down on Gears 5 rampant quitters.

Quitters can be suspended from a month to as long as a year for prior behavior. Impacted users were un-suspended, but were one quit away from being suspended.

You have been warned. — The Coalition Studio (@CoalitionGears) October 10, 2019

Gears 5 is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

