Fortnite The End Event Turns the Game Into a Black Hole

One of the most popular games available right now, Fortnite, had a special in-game event last night called The End. The event has made the game unplayable now after the entire world was sucked into a black hole. This marked the end of the 10th season for the game.

Players were unable to play Fortnite: Battle Royale and Fortnite: Save the World following the event as they were left with the swirling image of the black hole. The official Fortnite twitter account has pinned a tweet showing a live stream of the game of just the black hole. As of the time of this writing there were 20,000 viewers.

There is a secret mini-game for people to play that has been discovered. Anyone who inputs the Konami code, UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, B/O, A/X, START/ENTER, will be able to play a Space Invaders-themed mini-game.

If you do the Konami code, you can play a minigame while you wait.



UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, B/O, A/X, START/ENTER pic.twitter.com/nJy7ILHBnv — Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) October 13, 2019

Fortnite is available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

