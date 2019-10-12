New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Plants Vs Zombies: Battle For Neighborville - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 22 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

October 15

Children of Morta, PS4 — Digital

The Fisherman – Fishing Planet, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Just Ignore Them, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors, PS4 — Digital

Outer Wilds, PS4 — Digital

Wands, PS VR — Digital

Warzone VR, PS VR — Digital

Zombieland: Double Tap – Road Trip, PS4 — Digital, Retail

October 16

Draw A Stickman: Epic 2, PS4 — Digital

October 17

Doors & Rooms, PS4 — Digital

Felix The Reaper, PS4 — Digital

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX, PS4 — Digital

The Jackbox Party Pack 6, PS4 — Digital

Monkey King: Hero Is Back, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands, PS4 — Digital

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition, PS4 — Digital

October 18

Driven Out, PS4 — Digital

Megaquarium, PS4 — Digital

Pig Eat Ball, PS4 — Digital

Plants Vs Zombies: Battle For Neighborville, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Return of the Obra Dinn, PS4 — Digital

Worbital, PS4 — Digital

