New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Plants Vs Zombies: Battle For Neighborville

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 22 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
October 15
- Children of Morta, PS4 — Digital
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Just Ignore Them, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors, PS4 — Digital
- Outer Wilds, PS4 — Digital
- Wands, PS VR — Digital
- Warzone VR, PS VR — Digital
- Zombieland: Double Tap – Road Trip, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Draw A Stickman: Epic 2, PS4 — Digital
October 17
- Doors & Rooms, PS4 — Digital
- Felix The Reaper, PS4 — Digital
- Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX, PS4 — Digital
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6, PS4 — Digital
- Monkey King: Hero Is Back, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands, PS4 — Digital
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition, PS4 — Digital
- Driven Out, PS4 — Digital
- Megaquarium, PS4 — Digital
- Pig Eat Ball, PS4 — Digital
- Plants Vs Zombies: Battle For Neighborville, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Return of the Obra Dinn, PS4 — Digital
- Worbital, PS4 — Digital
