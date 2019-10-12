New Xbox Releases Next Week - Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 252 Views
Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. 21 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
October 15
- Children of Morta
- Planescape: Torment – Enhanced Edition / Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Editions
- The Fisherman: Fishing Planet
- Zombieland: Double Tap – Road Trip
- Just Ignore Them
- Sole
- Ping Redux
- Seas Salt
- Felix the Reaper
- Stela
- The Jackbox Part Pack 6
- Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands
- Kine
- Pig Eat Ball
- Worbital
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- Driven Out
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventures
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Megaquarium
