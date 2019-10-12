New Xbox Releases Next Week - Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - News

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. 21 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

October 15

Children of Morta

Planescape: Torment – Enhanced Edition / Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition

Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Editions

The Fisherman: Fishing Planet

Zombieland: Double Tap – Road Trip

October 16

Just Ignore Them

Sole

Ping Redux

October 17

Seas Salt

Felix the Reaper

Stela

The Jackbox Part Pack 6

Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands

Kine

October 18

Pig Eat Ball

Worbital

Return of the Obra Dinn

Driven Out

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventures

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Megaquarium

