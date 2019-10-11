Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch Launches in Europe on January 3, 2020 - News

Nintendo announced Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch will launch on January 3, 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Classic and New Exercises!

Get ready to challenge your brain in a variety of ways in Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch! Enjoy new exercises, some of them making use of the right Joy-Con’s IR Motion Camera, or tap and train with classic exercises from past Brain Training games that you can play using a stylus (included with the packaged version from retail stores) or your finger. It’s in your hands!

A Variety of Challenges

Test your skills with an assortment of exercises and tests in different playstyles, such as holding your Nintendo Switch console vertically and using a stylus or your finger, or using the right Joy-Con’s IR Motion Camera, which detects the shape of your fingers! Let’s take a look at some of them that you’ll find in the game:

Finger Calculations: Solve math problems using your fingers. Even if you know the answer in your head, you’ll need to react quickly!

Solve math problems using your fingers. Even if you know the answer in your head, you’ll need to react quickly! Rock, Paper, Scissors: Try to win – and lose – using your fingers in rounds of Rock, Paper, Scissors.

Try to win – and lose – using your fingers in rounds of Rock, Paper, Scissors. Word Scramble: Combine letters to form words.

Combine letters to form words. Photographic Memory: Remember the photo previously displayed.

Remember the photo previously displayed. Dual Task: Leap over hurdles while choosing the biggest number.

Leap over hurdles while choosing the biggest number. …and more!

Train Together!

With one Joy-Con each, challenge friends and family to select kinds of training, including:

Birdwatching: Compete to count birds the fastest.

Compete to count birds the fastest. Box Counting: Compete to try and remember the number of boxes.

How old is your brain?

Calculate your overall Brain Age Score by performing a series of back-to-back exercises that challenge your information processing speed, short-term memory and self-control. Think you can do better than your friends and family? Ensure you don’t miss your daily exercises by setting an alarm, where your Nintendo Switch will notify you–even if the console is in Sleep Mode!

You can also share your results with your family each day with Brain Training Email to let them know how you’re getting on!

Take It Online!

If you’re connected to the internet and have a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can show your training results in the game’s rankings and compete with friends! We also plan to hold regular World Brain Training Championships. Please check back soon for further information.

