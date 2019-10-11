Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain Headed to Steam on October 15 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher D3 Publisher and developer Yuke’s announced the third-person shooter, Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain, will launch for Windows PC via Steam on October 15.

View the Steam trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Save a world without hope.

Year 2040. An action third-person shooter where you become one of the Earth Defense Force soldiers and fight against the invaders from outer space which ruined the world. In a world settings that differs from the original Earth Defense Force series, more than 50 missions in five difficulties await for your challenge.

Key Features:

50-Plus Missions in Five Difficulties – The furious battle against the invading Aggressors is full of chaos. Includes 50-plus severe missions, where you must fight against gigantic enemy creatures and huge invader weapons in five different difficulties.

– The furious battle against the invading Aggressors is full of chaos. Includes 50-plus severe missions, where you must fight against gigantic enemy creatures and huge invader weapons in five different difficulties. Four Mobile Soldiers and Weapons – You will become the legendary mobile soldier which controls four different PA Gears, and several hundreds weapons, arms, and items. Regain hope to human beings.

– You will become the legendary mobile soldier which controls four different PA Gears, and several hundreds weapons, arms, and items. Regain hope to human beings. Bring Personality to the Battlefield – Includes character creation mode. You can select your favorite gender, face, hair style, weight, voice, and outfit. You can also change your personality.

– Includes character creation mode. You can select your favorite gender, face, hair style, weight, voice, and outfit. You can also change your personality. Enriched Offline and Online Modes – When playing in offline mode, split-screen is supported. Also, when playing in online mode, you can play cooperatively with other Earth Defense Force members around the world.

