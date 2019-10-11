BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Akatsuki DLC Trailer Released - News

Arc System Works has released a new trailer for Akatsuki from Akatsuki Blitzkampf.

Akatsuki is part of the $24.99 Version 2.0 Content Pack that will release alongside update 2.0 on November 21. The DLC includes nine new playable characters, a new scenario, and new character interactions and colors.

View the trailer below:

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC.

