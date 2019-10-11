Yakuza: Like a Dragon Info Details Life Experience - News

/ 165 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

SEGA has released new information on Yakuza: Like a Dragon that features the Life Experience.

Read the information below:

■ Life Experience

“Life Experience” consists of six parameters that represent protagonist Ichiban Kasuga’s characteristics and human nature. Those parameters are “Enthusiasm,” “Mentality,” “Cheerfulness,” “Kindness,” “Intelligence,” and “Stylishness.”

There are various merits to building up Life Experience, such as getting a specific job through Hello Work, talking to people you would normally not bother to talk to, gaining the upper hand in battle, and becoming more popular with women. Build up all sorts of experience to strengthen Kasuga’s Life Experience.

Your Life Experience parameters will develop based on your actions and choices. Here is an outline of each parameter in greater detail:

Enthusiasm – The source of “willingness” and “romance.” Develops through enthusiastic conduct and doing things with utmost effort.

– The source of “willingness” and “romance.” Develops through enthusiastic conduct and doing things with utmost effort. Mentality – The source of “mental strength” and “concentration.” Develops through situations that test your courage and emotional strength.

– The source of “mental strength” and “concentration.” Develops through situations that test your courage and emotional strength. Cheerfulness – The source of “sociability” and “brightness.” Develops through actions that lighten the mood.

– The source of “sociability” and “brightness.” Develops through actions that lighten the mood. Kindness – The source of “broad-mindedness” and “empathy.” Develops through kind interaction with people, animals, and nature.

– The source of “broad-mindedness” and “empathy.” Develops through kind interaction with people, animals, and nature. Intelligence – The source of “education” and “memory.” Develops through logical suggestion and studying.

– The source of “education” and “memory.” Develops through logical suggestion and studying. Stylishness – The source of “charm” and “character.” Develops through clever exchange and dignified behavior.

■ How to Increase Life Experience

Life Experience accumulates through various actions, including helping those in need and enjoying Play Spots. Life Experience also accumulates through choices made in events for sub-stories and the like. Assertively playing, learning, and interacting with the people you encounter is the shortcut to building up Life Experience.

■ An Example of How to Increase Life Experience

Ocean Qualification School: A Play Spot that Significantly Increases Kasuga’s Life Experience

“Ocean Qualification School” is a new Play Spot that you will be able to visit as you progress through the story, and by passing the various qualifying exams you can take there, Kasuga’s Life Experience will rapidly increase.

At the Qualification School, you can take exams with questions in a variety of genres, from “History,” where you can get a general education on Japanese and world history, to “Isezaki Ijincho Certification,” which is filled with questions for Isezaki Ijincho enthusiasts.

Exams are four-choice quizzes where you must answer the questions within the allotted time. Pass various tests to improve Kasuga’s human nature.

Every Play Spot Increases Kasuga’s Life Experience

In addition to building up Kasuga’s Life Experience through the aforementioned sub-stories and Qualification School, Life Experience can also be accumulated through various Play Spots including Golf, PachiSlot, Dragon Kart, and more. Enjoy the city’s various Play Spots and increase your Life Experience to enjoy the game with an upper hand.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon will launch in Japan on January 16, 2020 and in North America and Europe in 2020.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles