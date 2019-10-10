Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient Chapter 1 Release Date Announced for the West - News

Publisher XSEED Games announced the first chapter for Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient will launch for Windows PC in North America and Europe on October 23 for $9.99 / £8.99 / €9.99. It will be available for 10 percent off during launch week.





Here is an overview of the game:

Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient takes players on a dark and mysterious journey through the seemingly deserted halls of the hospital Amare Patriarcha Crucis. After student Ayame awakens from a coma, she must explore the hospital, solving inventory-based puzzles, collecting medical charts of deceased patients, and avoiding terrifying zombie-like pursuers in order to find much-needed answers, as well as—hopefully—a way out.

Titled Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient NEUES in Japan, Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient is the definitive version of Dead Patient, featuring updated graphics and additional scenarios. Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient exists as the first chapter in a new standalone story within the Corpse Party series, allowing players to jump in regardless of their experience with past titles. Future chapters will be released episodically as they are completed by the original developers at Team GrisGris.

