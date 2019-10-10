Warner Bros. and IO Interactive Enter Publishing Agreement to Release New Game - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Hitman series developer IO Interactive have announced a new worldwide publishing and distribution agreement. The agreement will be to release a "new console and PC game experience to players worldwide."

Both IO Interactive studios will be developing the new game with this new partnership.

"We’re very pleased to continue our relationship with the talented team at IO Interactive," said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

"IO Interactive has a longstanding legacy of creating iconic games, and we’re looking forward to partnering on this next endeavor to bring a new console and PC gaming experience to players globally."

IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak added, "Over the past few years, Warner Bros. has shown us first-hand that they understand and respect our creative vision, and we’re looking forward to continuing this relationship. IO Interactive has a proud history of creating compelling characters and universes for our players to enjoy—it’s in our DNA.

"As we embark on this exciting project to create a new universe for IOI together with Warner Bros., we’re currently looking for ambitious talent to join our team in our Copenhagen and Malmö studios for this extraordinary journey."

