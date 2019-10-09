Resident Evil 5 and 6 Demos Out Now for Switch - News

Capcom has released the demos for the Nintendo Switch versions of Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6. The games will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 29 for $29.99 each.

Here is an overview of each game:

Resident Evil 5:

One of the most popular Resident Evil titles can now be played on the go, featuring Chris Redfield and his partner Sheva Alomar, as they venture to the heart of Africa to investigate an outbreak. Featuring single-player and co-op modes, this fully-loaded release includes all previously released DLC (Lost in Nightmares and Desperate Escape story expansions, Versus mode, extra figures and 4 costumes), No Mercy mode, as well as the new mode “The Mercenaries United” which combines the two fan-favorite modes, The Mercenaries and The Mercenaries Reunion for an even more intense experience.

Resident Evil 6:

Blending action and survival horror, Resident Evil 6 is a dramatic horror experience that cannot be forgotten. The game spans across various areas of the globe starring multiple playable characters, including fan favorites and new faces. Jump into the fray either solo or up to 4-player co-op in 4 dramatic chapters of the campaign or head into one of multiple extra modes such as Survivor that pits up to 6-players against one another in a heated battle. This edition includes all DLC, along with two costumes per main character, originally unlockable exclusively through Residentevil.net, that are now unlockable through the game itself.

