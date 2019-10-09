John Wick Hex Out Now - News

/ 225 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment and developer Bithell Game have released John Wick Hex for Windows PC via Epic Games Store for $19.99.

View the accolades trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

John Wick Hex is a fast-paced, action-oriented strategy game that makes you think and strike like John Wick, the professional hitman of the critically acclaimed film franchise. Created in close cooperation with the creative teams behind the films, John Wick Hex is fight-choreographed chess brought to life as a video game, capturing the series’ signature gun fu style while expanding its story universe. Players must make quick decisions and choose every action and attack they make, all the while considering their immediate cost and consequences.

Featuring a unique blend of strategic momentum-based combat, John Wick Hex captures the feel of the unique tactical combat from the films and blurs the line between the strategy and action video game genres. Perform well and progress in the main story mode (which features an original story created for the game) to unlock new weapons, suit options and locations. Each weapon changes up the tactics you’ll use and the manner in which you’ll play. Ammo is finite and realistically simulated, so time your reloads and make the most of weapons you scavenge on the job.

John Wick Hex complements the style of the films with a unique graphic noir art design and features the world class voice talents of Ian McShane and Lance Reddick amongst its stellar cast.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles