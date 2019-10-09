Report: Sony Still Working on PlayStation 5 Backward Compatibility - News

It has previously been confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will have backward compatibility with the PlayStation 4. However, it appears the feature is still in the works and Sony isn't sure every PlayStation 4 game will work on the PlayStation 5.

"Our development team is currently hard at work in order to make 100% backward compatibility with PS4 possible. Please wait for further information," said Sony speaking with Famitsu.

When the first details on the PlayStation 5 were dropped earlier this year it was revealed the by Mark Cerny the console would indeed be backward compatible, since the architecture is similar to the PlayStation 4.

Thanks DualShockers.

