PlayStation 5 Will Have A 4K Blu-Ray Player - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan earlier announced the next generation PlayStation will unsurprisingly be called the PlayStation 5 and it will launch in Holiday 2020.

PlayStation 5 system architect Mark Cerny speaking exclusively with WIRED revealed the console will come with an optical drive that can play 100GB optical disks. It is a 4K Blu-ray player that can also play 4K Blu-ray movies.

The PlayStation 5 coming with a 4K Blue-ray drive isn't a surprise.

