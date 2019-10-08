PlayStation 5 Will Have A 4K Blu-Ray Player - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 850 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan earlier announced the next generation PlayStation will unsurprisingly be called the PlayStation 5 and it will launch in Holiday 2020.
PlayStation 5 system architect Mark Cerny speaking exclusively with WIRED revealed the console will come with an optical drive that can play 100GB optical disks. It is a 4K Blu-ray player that can also play 4K Blu-ray movies.
The PlayStation 5 coming with a 4K Blue-ray drive isn't a surprise.
4 Comments
I do not even wanna think about the cost to make games this generation and with that cost the monetization is probably gonna be insane.
Games will be much bigger. I see next gen open world games breaking the 200GB size mark.
Not that surprising, Xbox One has had it for years. I'm sure going that route is also cheaper than moving to some new tech. Frankly, MP content doesn't need to be on discs anymore. Updates often make much of the MP content on a disc useless. All games should make MP and campaign content optional installs. Lastly, maybe games can use more compression if SSDs are going to be standard along with vastly superior CPUs.