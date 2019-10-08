Call of Duty: Mobile Tops 100 Million Downloads in First Week - News

/ 84 Views

by, posted 21 minutes ago

The free-to-play game, Call of Duty: Mobile, has surpassed 100 million downloads in its first week, reports Sensor Tower. This easily surpasses the number of downloads for Fortnite with 22.5 million downloads and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with 26.3 million downloads.

"This is by far the largest mobile game launch in history in terms of the player base that’s been built in the first week," said Randy Nelson, head of mobile insights at Sensor Tower.





"The response from fans across both Android and iOS has been amazing. Already, Call of Duty: Mobile has surpassed 35 million downloads on its way to becoming the #1 ranked iOS app in downloads overall, not only among games, but also among all apps, in 100 countries," said Activision President Rob Kostich when the game hit 35 million downloads.

Call of Duty: Mobile released on October 1.

Thanks Reuters.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles