Facebook Integration Removed from PS4 - News

posted 6 hours ago

Sony announced Facebook integration has been removed from the PlayStation 4. This includes the removal of share features such as posting gameplay and new Trophies, as well as the removal of the friend finder features.





Here is an overview of what this means to PlayStation 4 users:

PlayStation®4’s share features will remain the same, except Facebook will no longer be offered as a destination to share screenshots, videos, music, trophy details, or links to gameplay broadcasts.

Users will no longer have the ability to link their Facebook account to their PlayStation™Network account. This means Friends List features, such as adding friends from Facebook will be removed.

Profile pictures imported from Facebook will no longer be used. We recommend selecting a new picture for PlayStation® friends to identify you. There are multiple options for changing your profile picture on PS4™ to an Avatar or image of your choosing. On PS4™, go to [Settings] > [Account Management] > [Account Information] > [Profile] > [Profile Picture] Alternatively on PS4™, you can select your Profile from the Function area. Click on the [...] button to the right of [Set Online Status]. Then [Edit Profile] > [Profile Picture] You can also upload an image in the PlayStation® App from your mobile device



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

