PlayStation Underground Takes a Look at Concrete Genie - News

/ 232 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

PlayStation Underground in a new gameplay video has provided a close look at Concrete Genie with PixelOpus.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Concrete Genie is a game about a bullied teenager named Ash, who escapes his troubles by painting spectacular living landscapes and mischievous creatures throughout his abandoned hometown of Denska. As he masters this magical paint, he discovers it can purify Denska’s polluted walls. Can Ash overcome the bullies and paint his hometown back to life?

Concrete Genie will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America on October 8 and in Europe on October 9 for $29.99 USD / $39.99 CAD / €29.99 for the standard edition and for $39.99 USD / $49.99 CAD / €39.99 for the Digital Deluxe edition.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles